President Zurabishvili: If EU does not grant Georgia candidate status, it will be great victory for Russia

If the EU does not grant Georgia candidate status, it will be a major victory for Russia.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, this was stated by Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili.

"This will be a great victory for Russia," Zurabishvili said, answering the question of what would happen if the EU denies Georgia candidate status.

She also expressed her wish that the United States would express support for Georgia's EU candidate status.

"I know that this is the language that the United States speaks with our European partners, but the fact that it is repeated at the highest level would make a difference to the Georgian population," Zurabishvili said.

The EU has set out a list of requirements for Georgia to fulfill in order to become a candidate for membership. The conditions include fighting corruption and reducing the economic and political influence of local oligarchs. A decision is expected by the end of the year.

Read more: Georgian parliament ’will not even consider’ resolution condemning Russia’s plan to build naval base in occupied Abkhazia