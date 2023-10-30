Enemy probably attacked shipyard in Odesa region with three Iskander-M missiles, - Operational Command "South"

Russian invaders attacked a shipyard in Odesa region, probably with three Iskander-M missiles.

This was reported by the spokeswoman of the South Operational Command Nataliia Humeniuk, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"In this case, experts agree that ballistic weapons were indeed used along a ballistic trajectory. Most likely, three Iskander-M missiles hit the territory of the shipyard and nearby," she said.

According to the spokeswoman, as a result of the attack, an administrative building on the territory of the shipyard was destroyed. Specialized equipment according to the profile of the enterprise was also damaged.

"We are talking about the fact that the enemy is haunted by the activity of the coastal region," Humeniuk added.

It should be recalled that on the morning of October 30, the Russians attacked the Odesa district with missiles. The enemy's target was a shipyard. As a result of the shelling, 4 employees of the enterprise were injured of varying degrees of severity.