Putin will hold big meeting over anti-Semitic pogroms at Makhachkala airport - Peskov

Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin plans to hold a major meeting over the pogroms and search for Jews at the Makhachkala airport. It will be attended, in particular, by the heads of the power bloc.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax, this was stated by Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"Putin plans to hold a large representative meeting today at approximately 19:00 and discuss the West's attempts to use the events in the Middle East to divide Russian society. A detailed conversation will take place," he said.

According to Peskov, the event will be held in person. He also declined to comment on the punitive measures that the Kremlin may apply to the participants in the riots in Makhachkala, suggesting to wait for the meeting.

It should be recalled that in the capital of Dagestan, Makhachkala, on the evening of October 29, a crowd tried to prevent the landing of a flight from Tel Aviv. The crowd was checking all transport near the central airport.

