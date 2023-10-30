After meeting in Malta, EU reaffirmed its support for Ukraine’s Peace Formula, - European Commission

Following a meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers in Malta, the EU reaffirmed its support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the holding of a global peace summit.

This was stated by European Commission spokesperson Stefan de Keersmaeker during a briefing in Brussels, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We welcome Ukraine's initiative to organise this meeting on the Ukrainian Peace Formula, we thank Malta for hosting it. It was a meeting with up to 70 participants. This confirms the international attention to Ukraine and strong support for a just and lasting peace, as well as concern about the global consequences of the Russian war," the spokesman said.

He noted that the participants of the meeting showed unity around the principles of the UN Charter and respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Stefan de Keersmaeker noted that the advisers summarised the progress of the working group's efforts in Kyiv to implement certain provisions of the Peace Formula and exchanged information on the implementation of practical initiatives.

"All these were very timely topics. The EU supports the Ukrainian Formula for Peace, as well as the holding of a global peace summit with the widest possible international participation. As the EU has repeatedly emphasised, any initiatives to achieve a broad, lasting and just peace in Ukraine must be based on full respect for its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders," the spokesperson added.