Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about nine enemy battalions in a week, - Military Media Center

In the period from October 23 to October 29, the Defense Forces eliminated 4430 soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces, which approximately corresponds to the number of personnel of nine battalions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Military Media Center.

Thus, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the losses of the Russian occupiers in the week of 23-29 October were as follows:

4430 soldiers of the RF Armed Forces (provisionally 9 battalions, as 1 battalion is about 500 personnel);

85 tanks (provisionally 3 tank battalions, as 1 tank battalion has about 31 units);

106 armoured combat vehicles ( provisionally 3 motorized infantry battalions, as 1 motorized infantry battalion is about 34 units);

121 artillery pieces (provisionally 7 artillery divisions, as 1 artillery division includes approximately 18 guns);

7 missiles;

3 aircraft.

