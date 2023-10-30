Worst thing is that part of world is used to war in Ukraine, it’s becoming like show for them, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that fatigue from the war in Ukraine is building up in Europe and the United States.

The head of state said this in an interview with Time.

According to Zelensky, speaking in Washington at the end of September, he felt exhausted not only because of the challenges of the war, but also because of the need to convince allies that Ukraine could win with their support

"No one believes in our victory as much as I do. Nobody," the President said and added that instilling this faith in the allies "takes all the strength and energy. Do you understand? It takes so much".

"The worst thing is that part of the world is used to the war in Ukraine," Zelensky said, adding that fatigue is accumulating like a wave.

"You see it in the United States, in Europe. And we see that as soon as they start to get a little tired, it becomes like a show for them: I can't watch this rerun for the 10th time," the head of state explained.

Time journalists said that after Zelensky's visit to the US, they returned to Kyiv with him to try to understand how he would respond to the signals he received from the Americans, including persistent calls for a fight against corruption.

On the first day, journalist Simon Shuster asked a person close to Zelensky how the president was feeling. "Angry," he was told.

One member of the president's team said that Zelensky had no optimism left, he comes in, gets the latest news, gives orders and leaves.

"Zelensky feels betrayed by his Western allies. They left him without the means to win the war, only the means to survive it," the journalist said.