Power facility in Kherson region is hit: in addition to Beryslav, three more settlements are cut off from electricity. Damage is significant

As a result of today’s shelling in Kherson region, in addition to Beryslav, 3 more settlements were cut off from electricity.

This was reported by the head of the Beryslav DMA Volodymyr Litvinov, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The power supply was also cut off in Novoberyslav, Tomaryne, and Shlyakhove," the statement said.

Litvinov noted that the damage is significant. It is currently unknown when the power company will be able to restore the electricity supply.

