Ministry of Foreign Affairs on accusations of Ukraine’s involvement in anti-Semitic pogroms in Makhachkala: Attempts to hang blame on someone else.

Russia is trying to shift responsibility to Ukraine for the anti-Semitic pogroms at the airport of the capital of Dagestan, Makhachkala. However, in reality, such riots are the result of the influence of Russian propaganda.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

Nikolenko noted that the threats to exterminate the Jews were a consequence of the work of Russian state propaganda, which for decades cultivated among Russians a feeling of hatred for other peoples.

In particular, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recently made offensive anti-Semitic statements.

"The accusation of the Russian Foreign Ministry against Ukraine of involvement in the events in Dagestan is an attempt to hang the blame on someone else. We are deeply convinced that the international community must resolutely respond to manifestations of racial hatred in Russia and elsewhere in the world," Nikolenko wrote.

It should be recalled that in the capital of Dagestan, Makhachkala, on the evening of October 29, a crowd tried to prevent the landing of a flight from Tel Aviv. The crowd checked all vehicles near the central airport.