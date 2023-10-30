Zelensky and Rutte discuss Ukraine’s defence needs and situation in Middle East

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a video conversation with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte.

This is reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that Zelensky thanked the Netherlands for its unwavering support for Ukraine and the timely implementation of previous agreements, in particular on the provision of additional missiles to the Patriot air defence systems, preparations for the transfer of F-16 aircraft, patrol boats, and long-term financial support to Ukraine.

The parties discussed the situation at the frontline in detail. Zelensky spoke about defensive actions in Avdiivka in Donbas, offensive operations in the Bakhmut sector and in the south of our country. He also touched upon the issue of preparing Ukraine's energy system for the winter period.

The President informed about the continuation of the "grain corridor" in the Black Sea and the defence needs of Ukraine to protect people, critical and port infrastructure of the country.

"It is very important to preserve our infrastructure, the grain corridor. And we are grateful for your support - your people, your team, and, of course, for your military support. It is very important. I also thank you for the decision on the aircraft. They will help us control the sky," Zelensky said.

In addition, the parties noted the successful holding of the third meeting of advisers in Malta on the implementation of the key principles of the Ukrainian peace formula. Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the representative of the Netherlands for participating in this event.

The President also expressed gratitude for the launch of bilateral negotiations on security guarantees in accordance with the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine. He noted that the Netherlands had become the first country outside the G7 to start such negotiations.

The Head of State also called on the EU to accelerate work on the 12th package of sanctions against Russia and develop an effective mechanism for directing the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to rebuild our country.

Zelensky and Rutte also discussed the situation in the Middle East, focusing in particular on helping Ukrainian and Dutch citizens in need.

The President said that it was in the interests of the whole world to prevent further escalation and fuelling of a major war. According to him, Ukraine is ready to do everything together with its partners to make terror lose and protect civilians.