Russia is illegally transferring Crimean Tatar political prisoners to its territory, - Lubinets

Russia continues the criminal practice of illegally transferring Ukrainian citizens to its territory.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"According to the information I have, the first deputy chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Nariman Dzhelal and Crimean Tatar activist Aziz Akhtemov are being illegally transferred by Russians to Minusinsk in Eastern Siberia. Political prisoner Asan Akhtemov is on the way to Vladimir," Lubinets wrote.

He also noted that it is currently unknown where Nariman Dzhelial is and what his health condition is, as he has not been in touch with his wife for several weeks.

"By transferring Ukrainian citizens to its territory, the Russian Federation is grossly violating the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law on the humane treatment of civilians in time of war. In particular, the occupying power has no right to forcibly transfer civilians from the occupied territory to its own.

Read more: Ukraine is ready to exchange citizens of Russia for Russian political prisoners, - Defense Intelligence

Moreover, Ukrainian citizens from the temporarily occupied Crimea are subjected to pressure and the harsh climate. In accordance with the European Prison Rules, prisoners must be sent to serve their sentences in institutions located near their place of residence.

In its case law, the ECtHR has also recognised that placing convicts in a remote colony (located several thousand kilometres from the city where their families live) constitutes an interference with their rights under Article 8 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.

The international community must respond decisively to the Russian Federation's violations of international humanitarian law and demand the immediate release of all illegally imprisoned Ukrainian citizens," Lubinets said.