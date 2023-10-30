Enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk directions, 30 combat engagements took place, - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on 30.10.2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The 614th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult. There were 30 combat engagements over the day.

In total, the enemy launched 7 missile and 47 air strikes, carried out 43 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. In addition, the Russian occupiers launched another attack on Ukraine, using 12 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), 2 Kh-59 guided air missiles and 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles. Air defense forces and means destroyed all attack UAVs and 2 guided air missiles of the enemy.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There were no signs of offensive groups forming. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. More than 10 settlements were hit by enemy artillery and mortar shelling, including Dibrova of Chernihiv region; Atynske, Stepok, Hrabovske of the Sumy region; Strilecha, Stroivka of Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the area of the Synkivka settlement of Kharkiv region. About 10 settlements, including Kamianka, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region, were hit by artillery and mortar shelling.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of Serebryanskyi forestry, Spirne, Vyimka of the Donetsk region. It also fired artillery and mortars at the settlements of Nevske, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Spirne, Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position near Klishchiivka and carried out airstrikes in the areas of Andriivka, Kurdiumivka of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, in particular, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, New York of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 5 attacks. The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the areas of Arkhanhelske, Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Stepove, Berdychiv, Avdiivka, Sieverne, and Orlivka of the Donetsk region. About 15 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Oleksandropil, Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, and Sieverne of the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region. Here, our defenders repelled more than 10 attacks. The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the areas of Oleksandropil, Katerynivka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under the artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers, in particular, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the area of Staromaiorske of the Donetsk region. The occupiers launched an airstrike in the Vuhledar area of the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements, in particular, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations. At the same time, it carried out an airstrike in the area of the Novodarivka settlement of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 15 settlements, in particular, Malynivka, Poltavka, Huliaipilske, Orikhiv, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by artillery and mortar shelling.

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Novoberyslav, Zmiivka, Kozatske, Beryslav, Mykolaivka, and Tiahynka of the Kherson region. The settlements of Kherson, Kizomys, Bilozerka in the Kherson region and Solonchaky and Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region were hit by enemy artillery fire.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) operations in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 19 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 1 on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile system. Units of missile forces hit an air defense system, 5 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 9 artillery pieces and 6 other important enemy targets," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.