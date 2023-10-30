Corruption issue has corroded Zelenskyy’s ties with many of his allies - Time

The issue of corruption has a negative impact on aid to Ukraine and relations with partners. Corruption also slows down mobilization.

By the end of the summer, corruption episodes in the conscription system had become so widespread that on August 11, Zelenskyy fired the heads of recruitment offices in all regions of the country.

This decision was to demonstrate his commitment to fighting bribery. But the move had the opposite result, according to an unnamed senior military officer, as recruitment almost stopped without guidance. The dismissed officials also proved difficult to replace, in part because the reputation of the conscription services was tarnished. "Who wants this job?" the officer asks. "It's like putting a sign on your back that says: corrupt."

The author notes that in recent months, the issue of corruption has corroded Zelenskyy's ties with many of his allies. On the eve of the visit to Washington, the White House prepared a list of anti-corruption reforms for Ukrainians. One of the aides who traveled with Zelenskyy to the United States told me that these proposals are aimed at the very top of the state hierarchy. "These were not proposals," says another presidential adviser. "These were the conditions."

To allay American concerns, Zelenskyy fired Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, a member of his inner circle. Two advisers to the president told the author that Reznikov was not personally involved in the bribery. "But he couldn't maintain order in his ministry," says one.

As news of these scandals spread, Zelenskyy gave members of the administration strict orders not to create grounds for suspicion of self-enrichment. "Don't buy anything. Do not take vacations. Just sit at your desk, be quiet and work," one of the employees characterizes these directives. Some mid-level officials in the administration have complained to me about bureaucratic paralysis and low morale as control over their work has increased.

Among all the pressure to eradicate corruption, the author suggested that officials in Ukraine would think twice before taking bribes or appropriating state funds. But when he told a senior adviser to the president in early October, he asked him to turn off the audio recording so he could speak more freely. "Simon, you're wrong," he says. "People steal like there's no tomorrow."

Even the firing of the defense minister did not make officials "feel any fear," he adds, because the purge took too long to implement. In February, Zelenskyy was warned that corruption was widespread in the ministry, but he did nothing for more than six months, giving those around him a chance to quietly resolve the problems or explain them. By the time he acted on the eve of his visit to the United States, "it was too late," says another senior presidential adviser. Ukraine's Western allies were already aware of the scandal. Soldiers at the front began to release obscene jokes about "Reznikov eggs," a new metaphor for corruption. "Reputational damage has been done," the adviser says.

When the author asked Zelenskyy about the problem, he acknowledged its seriousness and the threat it poses to Ukraine's moral condition and its relations with foreign partners. Fighting corruption is one of his top priorities. He also suggested that some foreign allies have an incentive to exaggerate the problem because it gives them a reason to withdraw financial support. "It's wrong," he says, "for them to cover up their inability to help Ukraine by throwing out these accusations.

But some of the accusations were difficult to refute. In August, Bihus.info, a Ukrainian news outlet known for investigating bribery, published a scandalous report on Rostyslav Shurma, Zelensky's chief economic and energy policy adviser. The report revealed that Shurma, a former energy executive, has a brother who co-owns two solar energy companies with power plants in southern Ukraine. Even after the Russians occupied this part of the country, cutting it off from the Ukrainian grid, the companies continued to receive state payments for the electricity they produced.

The NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine) responded to the publication by opening proceedings into the embezzlement of Shurma and his brother. But Zelenskyy did not suspend his adviser. Instead, in late September, Shurma joined the presidential delegation in Washington.

When the author spoke to Shurma, he assured him that the corruption allegations were "part of a political attack paid for by one of Zelenskyy's internal enemies."

