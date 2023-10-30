F-16 aircraft donated by Netherlands to Ukrainian army will arrive at training centre in Romania in two weeks

F-16 aircraft, which the Netherlands has pledged to provide to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence, will arrive at a training centre in Romania in two weeks.

This was announced by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"This means that in the near future it will be possible to start training Ukrainian pilots who will fly them," Rutte tweeted.

He stressed that the Netherlands would continue to support Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian aggression as much and as long as necessary.

"The devastating situation in Israel and Gaza will not divert our attention from Ukraine. The existential need to repel Russian aggression remains our priority for Ukraine and for the security of Europe as a whole," Rutte said.

The Prime Minister reminded that the Netherlands provides support to Ukraine in several areas. Thus, this weekend, negotiations between the Netherlands and international partners on long-term measures to ensure Ukraine's security began in Malta. The main focus will be on security and defence issues, including strengthening Ukraine's air defence.

The parties also discussed the progress of work on creating an alternative corridor for grain exports through the Black Sea. The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with patrol boats to ensure the security of this route. Negotiations on this topic were recently held in Odesa.

"The atrocities committed by Russia must not be forgotten. To this end, the Netherlands continues to participate in the investigation of Russia's crimes. Currently, the fourth Dutch forensic mission is working in Ukraine under the auspices of the International Criminal Court to collect evidence of war crimes," Rutte said.