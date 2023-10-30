As result of today’s shelling of Kherson, one person was killed and nine wounded

As a result of the Russian shelling of Kherson on October 30, a woman was killed and nine people were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced on Telegram by the head of the Kherson MMA (Municipal Military Administration) Roman Mrochko.

"As of this hour, nine people are known to have been wounded and one dead in the Kherson municipal territorial community!



The Russian army attacked Kherson several times during the day from the temporarily occupied left bank. Injuries were recorded, in particular, in the Dniprovskyi district of the city," the statement reads.

