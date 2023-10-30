About five percent of media sites do not have a Ukrainian version, - Kremin

In the field of the Internet, there is a positive trend in the establishment of the Ukrainian language as the state language. However, as of October 2023, approximately 5% of national and regional media sites still do not have a Ukrainian-language version.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language Taras Kremin during the presentation of the study "Ukrainian Language in the Ukrainian Media and Social Networks".

As noted, the presentation included two studies conducted by the Center for Content Analysis. The first is "Web pages of Ukrainian media in the context of language versions". The second is "Ukrainian language in social networks" (assessment of the use of Ukrainian and Russian languages in the Ukrainian segment of social networks in October 2023 and comparison with data from 2020 and 2022).

During the study of Ukrainian media sites, 1924 national and regional portals were analyzed (566 – national, 1358 – regional). The results of the study showed that the full-fledged Ukrainian-language version of the site is loaded by default in 81% of national media and 85% of regional media. In other cases, either the Russian version or a mixed web page with a mixture of Ukrainian and Russian is opened.

Read more: Russian agents are present in all aspects of Ukrainian life, starting with parliament, - Daily Beast

Thus, as of October 2023, approximately 5% of national and regional media sites do not have a Ukrainian-language version, which is a direct violation of the Language Law. In total, we are talking about 35 national and 60 regional media.

The results of a social media study show that the Ukrainian language is noticeably dominant on almost all of the most popular social media platforms. Western social networks – Facebook, Twitter (X) and Instagram – confirmed the trend towards strengthening the role of the Ukrainian language. Thus, more than 90% of posts on Instagram are now written in the state language; Facebook and Twitter (X) reached 75-80% in this indicator. For clarity, it is worth recalling that last year the share of the Ukrainian language in these social networks was 65-70%, and three years ago – in October 2020 – it ranged between 15-25%.

Read more: Alternative to Starlink: Swedish company sent its terminals to Ukraine