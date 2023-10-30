US State Department calls Russia’s accusations of Ukraine’s involvement in anti-Semitic riots in Makhachkala as absurd

Accusing Ukraine of involvement in the pogrom of the airport in the capital of Russian Dagestan, Makhachkala is completely absurd.

This was stated by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

Maria Zakharova, who is a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Monday that the events in Dagestan were the result of a "planned and carried out provocation from the outside", in which the "Kyiv regime" played a key role.

As evidence, she cited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's reaction to the event, which he posted on social media.

"I saw their statements accusing Ukraine. This is absurd, of course," the State Department spokesman briefly commented.

He added that Russia should bring to justice those responsible for the anti-Jewish riots in Dagestan the day before.

It should be recalled that on Sunday, October 29 in Makhachkala, participants in an anti-Semitic action broke into the airport and tried to get into a plane from Tel Aviv, looking for Jews.