Netherlands was first outside G7 to start work on security guarantees for Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

The Netherlands adheres to agreements on assistance to Ukraine and became the first country from outside the G7 with which Kyiv began bilateral work on security guarantees.

This was stated in the evening video address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"Today I held important talks with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte. I informed him about the situation on the front line, about our actions, our opportunities. I am grateful for your help! For air defense systems, for shells for our soldiers, for powerful things that help us maintain the security of the eastern part of the Black Sea. Our agreements with Mark, which we talked about during the meeting in Odesa, are being implemented," he said.

He added that it is very important that the Netherlands became the first state from outside the G7 with which Ukraine began bilateral work on security guarantees.

"We also discussed with Mr. Prime Minister the results of the meeting of advisers on the Peace Formula in Malta," Zelenskyy added.

