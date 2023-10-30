In Vinnytsia region, number of communities where residents fell ill with hepatitis A is increasing

In the Vinnytsia region, the number of cases of hepatitis A is increasing. The disease was detected in Mohyliv-Podilskyi, Khmilnyk, Kalynivka, Haisyn and Koziatyn. Patients are in infectious diseases departments of community medical institutions.

This was reported by the Vinnytsia RMA (Regional Military Administration), Censor.NET informs.

"Today, we have the largest number of patients at the Clinical Center for Infectious Diseases – 89 with a confirmed diagnosis and 12 with suspected hepatitis A. In the city clinical hospital, there are 31 patients with a confirmed diagnosis and one with a suspected one. In the Children's Regional Infectious Diseases Hospital, we have 23 children whose diagnosis has been confirmed and three are suspected. All patients are moderately severe. There are no heavy ones," the RMA noted.

According to the Ministry of Health, 174 patients are currently undergoing inpatient treatment with a confirmed diagnosis of hepatitis A, including 29 children. Another 25 patients recovered and were dismissed from medical facilities.

1060 doses of vaccines for vaccination of medical workers have already been delivered to the region.