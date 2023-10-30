After incident in Dagestan, Israel urged its citizens to urgently leave North Caucasus

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on Israelis to leave the North Caucasus (Russia) immediately.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN.

It is noted that the level of danger has been raised to the maximum level following the events of last night, as well as against the backdrop of the Iron Sword War and fears of possible attacks, riots and violence against Israeli/Jewish targets.

The regions in question include the republics of Adygea, Chechnya, Dagestan, Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Kalmykia, Karachay-Cherkessia, North Ossetia-Alania, as well as Krasnodar and Stavropol Territories and the city of Mineralnye Vody.

Israeli citizens are urged to avoid visiting these areas, and those who are there are urged to leave as soon as possible.

On Sunday, 29 October, in Makhachkala (Dagestan), participants in an anti-Semitic rally broke into the airport and tried to get on a plane from Tel Aviv, looking for Jews.