On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre released a statement by the US President on the inadmissibility of "politicizing national security issues" addressed to the House of Republicans in the US Congress.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Interfax-Ukraine with reference to the White House.

"The politicization of our national security interests is unacceptable. Demanding changes to meet the basic national security needs of the United States, such as supporting Israel and defending Ukraine from atrocities and Russian imperialism, would be a break with the normal bipartisan process and could have devastating consequences for our security," Jean-Pierre said.

She added that there is a bipartisan agreement to help Ukraine defend its sovereignty from the heinous crimes committed by Russian forces against thousands of innocent civilians, including attacks on them with Iranian weapons.

"These atrocities include the abhorrent use of rape as a weapon, as well as the abduction and forced deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children," the spokeswoman stressed.

Read also on Censor.NET: Support for Ukraine prepares the US for further challenges, particularly in Asia, - Republican McConnell

She emphasized that the cuts to the IRS proposed by the Republicans would help large corporations avoid paying taxes fairly and thus increase the budget deficit.

"Playing political games that threaten the sources of funding for Israel's self-defense now and in the future would set an unacceptable precedent that would call into question our commitment to one of our closest allies," the US administration spokeswoman said.