Corruption has already caused reputational damage to the Ukrainian authorities.

This is stated in an article by Simon Shuster for Time, Censor.NET reports.

"Against the backdrop of pressure on Ukraine over corruption, I was perhaps naïve to believe that officials would think twice before taking bribes or misappropriating public funds. But when I mentioned this to one of the president's top advisers in early October, he asked me to turn off the recorder to speak more freely," he said.

"Simon, you are wrong. People are stealing like the last time," said one of the president's advisers.

Even the dismissal of the defence minister did not "frighten" the officials, he added, as the purges were protracted.

The journalist notes that back in February, Zelenskyy was warned that corruption was rampant in the ministry, but he dragged his feet for more than six months, repeatedly giving allies a chance to resolve problems behind closed doors or get off with explanations. By the time he acted before he visited the United States, "it was too late," said another senior presidential adviser. Ukraine's Western allies were already aware of the scandal. Soldiers on the frontline began making lewd jokes about Reznikov's "balls" - a new metaphor for corruption.

"The reputational damage has already been done," said the adviser.

