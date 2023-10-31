Number of citizens who believe that things in Ukraine developing in wrong direction increased from 16 to 29% - KMIS survey. INFOGRAPHICS

Between May 2022 and October 2023, the number of citizens who believe that things in Ukraine are heading in the wrong direction increased from 16% to 29%.

This is evidenced by the KIIS survey, Censor.NET reports.

"Between May 2022 and October 2023, the number of those who believe that things in Ukraine are moving in the right direction decreased from 68% to 60% (in particular, the number of those who say that the direction is definitely right decreased from 32% to 17%), but now the majority of Ukrainians are optimistic about the path the country is taking," the report says.

On the other hand, the share of those who believe things are going in the wrong direction has increased from 16% to 29%.

Across the regions, roughly the same proportion of the population (58-61%) believes that things in Ukraine are moving in the right direction. Also, in all regions, 27-31% believe that things are moving in the wrong direction.

Also read: 65% of Ukrainians have a negative attitude to the idea of remote elections - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS