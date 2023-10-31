25 citizens of Ukraine died as result of Hamas attack on Israel, - Ambassador Brodskyi

As a result of the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, 25 Ukrainian citizens have been killed.

This was stated by Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Among the dead, we know of 25 Ukrainian citizens who died as a result of the terrorist attack," the ambassador said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

In total, more than 1,400 Israelis and citizens of other countries were killed and more than 5,000 were injured as a result of the Hamas attack on Israel.

According to the latest data, Brodsky said, almost 250 hostages are in the hands of terrorists.

"What happened can be compared to the events of 11 September. For many reasons. First of all, because Israel, unfortunately, was not prepared for what happened. The terrorists managed to take us by surprise," the ambassador said.

According to Brodsky, most Ukrainians who died in Israel had dual citizenship.

"They had both Israeli and Ukrainian citizenship, and their families were in Israel. We received requests, I think, for two Ukrainians who were killed and whose families were in Ukraine. And there were requests to bury the bodies in Ukraine. But most of those who died will be buried in Israel, because their families also live in Israel," he said.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry reported that 21 Ukrainian citizens had been confirmed dead in Israel.