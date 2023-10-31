Enemy lost 538 people in Tavria direction, Armed Forces destroyed 46 units of military equipment and two ammunition depots, - Defense Forces

In the Tavria direction, the enemy carried out 29 airstrikes, conducted 37 combat clashes and carried out 1020 artillery attacks. Units of missile forces and artillery from the Tavria Operational-Strategic Group performed 1126 fire missions during the day.

This was reported by the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction, Censor.NET informs.

The total losses of the enemy amounted to 538 people. 1 occupier surrendered.

46 units of military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 8 tanks, 12 ACV( armored combat vehicles), 5 artillery systems, 1 heavy flamethrower system TOS-1A "Solntsepek", 1 self-propelled anti-aircraft missile system 9K37 "Buk", 8 UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) and 9 vehicles.

2 enemy ammunition depots were destroyed.

