There is evidence that it was Russian troops who launched missile attack on Hroza village in Kharkiv region - UN Monitoring Mission

Currently, there are sufficient grounds to believe that it was Russian troops who fired a missile at the Hroza village in the Kharkiv region, as a result of which 59 civilians were killed.

This was reported by the press service of the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU), Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

The new report, released on Tuesday, concludes that Russia either "failed to take all practicable steps to ensure that the intended target was a military objective" or deliberately targeted civilians or a civilian object, which is in any case a violation of international humanitarian law.

The head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU), Danielle Belle, said that the attack "serves as a compelling reminder of the human cost of the war in Ukraine and highlights the need to bring those responsible to justice."

The report also said that extensive damage and remains of weapons found at the site of the incident indicate that the probable cause of the explosion was a Russian Iskander missile, which hit the only cafe in the village about 20-25 minutes after 63 locals gathered there to commemorate a Ukrainian serviceman reburied in Hroza, who died in the war earlier.

UN human rights observers documented that all the victims were civilians and that there was no military or any other legitimate military target at the memorial dinner in or near the cafe.

The report also details the extremely destructive consequences of the strike, with 15 local families losing more than one family member as a result. A local resident said that her daughter's friend was identified only by her manicure when rescuers found her hand. The identification of many other victims was carried out exclusively through DNA tests.

Read more: Forced evacuation of families with children was announced in three communities of Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region

The report calls on the Russian Federation to accept responsibility for civilian casualties caused by the strike, to conduct a full and transparent investigation into the attack to bring those responsible to justice and prevent such strikes from happening again in the future, and to ensure access to remedy, including reparations for direct and indirect victims.