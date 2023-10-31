Biden’s team to press US Congress for immediate aid to Ukraine - Associated Press

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will argue during a Senate hearing on Tuesday 31 October that the United States should immediately provide aid to Ukraine and Israel.

This is reported by the Associated Press, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that this is due to the fact that the administration's request for $105 billion in financial assistance for Israel and Ukraine has already faced obstacles in a divided Congress.

US President Joe Biden's cabinet secretaries will be advocating for foreign aid in front of a "mostly friendly audience" in the Senate, where most Democrats and Republicans support combining aid to the two countries.

At the same time, the agency notes that the financial aid measure faces more resistance in the Republican-led House of Representatives, where new Speaker Mike Johnson has proposed cutting aid to Ukraine and focusing on Israel alone.

The significantly reduced House proposal of $14 billion has met with resistance among Democrats in the Senate and is putting pressure on Republicans who support aid to Ukraine but also understand the growing unease in their own party.

The divergent approaches signal future challenges for aid, as both countries are engaged in long-running, defining conflicts that Biden and many US lawmakers believe could have fundamental implications for the rest of the world, AP adds.