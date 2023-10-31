Forced mobilisation continues in temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia - National Resistance Centre

In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, the invaders are forcibly mobilising local residents.

This was reported by the National Resistance Centre, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that mobilisation takes place after the locals receive a Russian passport, as after receiving it, they are obliged to register with fake military commissariats. There, they are handed a call for mobilisation and required to sign a contract with the Russian Armed Forces.

"Mobilisation takes place mostly in villages, according to Kremlin policy standards, to hide the fact that it started in cities. However, one should not think that it will bypass cities, as its scale will expand over time," the National Resistance Centre noted.

