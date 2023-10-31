Outbreak of hepatitis A in Vinnytsia region is recognized as emergency situation at regional level, anti-epidemic measures are being strengthened, - Ministry of Health

The outbreak of hepatitis A in the Vinnytsia region has been identified as an emergency situation at the regional level, anti-epidemic measures are being strengthened.

As noted, control over cleaning and disinfection of public transport has been strengthened in the region. Fairs and mass events for the sale of home-made products are temporarily banned. Also, local authorities are strengthening control over compliance with sanitary and hygienic requirements and anti-epidemic rules in the markets of the city and region. Distance learning continues in Vinnytsia. The same applies to extrascholastic education, sports and art clubs. The relevant decision was made at a meeting of the regional commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergencies.

"Epidemic statistics show that the source of infection still continues to exist. Hepatitis A flare-ups can be caused by food or drinking water. The work of epidemiologists investigating the outbreak is now focused on these factors. Currently, 144 patients remain in hospitals in the region, 32 adults and 10 children have already been dismissed. According to the results of an extraordinary meeting of the regional commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergencies, the outbreak was identified as a natural emergency at the regional level. Therefore, anti-epidemic measures have been strengthened in the region: in particular, the sale of home-made goods in the markets has been temporarily restricted, additional inspections are carried out at enterprises whose work is related to public services, food and other epidemically dangerous areas," added Ihor Kuzin, the Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of Health, epidemiologists of the Vinnytsia Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the rapid response team of the Public Health Center are currently examining workers in epidemic-prone areas. These are markets and enterprises for the production of consumer goods, dairy products, centralized water supply facilities and enterprises that ensure the sale of drinking water and its delivery around the city.

Based on the epidemiological investigations, at least 4️ possible factors indicating the source of infection have been identified. After a detailed analysis, each of the factors is worked out simultaneously by parallel teams with extensive laboratory control.

Vaccination of doctors, emergency physicians and public health specialists involved in the elimination of the outbreak of viral hepatitis A is also underway in the region. Mobile teams began vaccinating the immediate environment of patients with a confirmed diagnosis, including families living together or relatives with whom they were in contact on the eve of the disease. Also, 1,100 doses of vaccine for the prevention of viral hepatitis A (HAV) and the formation of a reserve, vaccination in closed groups were delivered to vaccinate children.

