Almost 11thousand "points of invincibility" have already been prepared in Ukraine - State Emergency Service

More than 10,800 "points of invincibility" have been deployed and prepared in Ukraine, of which about 1000 are from the State Emergency Service.

As Censor.NET informs, the spokeswoman of the State Emergency Service (SES) Svitlana Vodolaha said this on the air of the telethon.

According to her, the "points of invincibility" are ready, anyone can use them. The State Emergency Service has deployed about a thousand points, and in addition, if necessary, it can deploy about 250 more.

In total, more than 10,800 points are already operating from the State Emergency Service, other departments and local administrations. It is planned to deploy a total of more than 13 thousand.

The spokeswoman of the State Emergency Service emphasizes that last year the points were equipped with everything necessary. At the same time, more extension cords have been added this year so that more devices can be charged.

"This year, taking into account the tragic incidents of last winter, we will intensify information and explanatory work so as not to cause trouble to ourselves and our neighbors," Vodolaha said.

There are also children's corners in the Points. And in the points on the basis of the fire departments of the State Emergency Service, there are corners for parents with babies. In the event of an air raid, the "points of invincibility" will be closed, the State Emergency Service added.