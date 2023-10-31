Russian Federation withdrew all its units from Belarus as part of rotation and did not bring in new ones, - State Border Guard Service

Currently, the situation on the border with Belarus is fully under control. The Russian Federation withdrew all its units from the Republic of Belarus as part of the rotation and did not bring in new ones.

This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andrii Demchenko on the air of the tele-marathon "United News", Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"The situation on the border with Belarus is fully under control. Along with our border, we do not notice the movement of personnel or equipment. All (training - Ed.) takes place at testing grounds. We are actively monitoring the situation, analyzing how much it can pose a threat. Russian Federation withdrew all its units from Belarus as part of the rotation and did not bring in new ones, - the State Border Guard Service

According to Demchenko, there is still a certain number of Russian military personnel in Belarus, but these are more service personnel of those technical means that still remain on the territory of Belarus.

"Regarding the presence of Russian mercenaries, this is a small number - according to our data, less than a thousand people," Demchenko said.