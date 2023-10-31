Kuleba called for strengthening Ukraine’s air defence: One Patriot missile = $4.1 million, and damaged power unit = $19.1 million
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba calls for Ukraine’s air defence to be strengthened as much as possible ahead of winter.
Kuleba tweeted about this (X), Censor.NET reports.
"Simple maths of supporting Ukraine. One Patriot missile = $4.1 million. One damaged power unit = $19.1 million. That's why it makes sense to strengthen Ukraine's air defence system as much as possible today to save resources later. Human lives saved by air defence are priceless," the Ukrainian minister said.
