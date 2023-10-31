Ukraine’s and Israel’s battles define global security of future, - Pentagon chief Austin

The victory of Ukraine and Israel in confronting Russia’s armed aggression and Hamas terrorism will determine the security of the world in which future generations will live.

This was stated by US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin during a speech at a hearing in the Senate, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"In both Israel and Ukraine, democracies are fighting cruel enemies who seek to destroy them. We will not allow Hamas or Putin to win," the head of the US defence department said.

Austin emphasised that this battle against aggression and terrorism "will determine global security for years to come". Therefore, he said, continued strong US leadership will help ensure that tyrants, thugs and terrorists around the world are not deterred from committing even more aggression and atrocities.

"So, how we act today will shape the world our children and grandchildren will inherit," the Pentagon chief stressed.

In this context, Austin spoke in support of an urgent request for additional appropriations for America's national security needs, as well as support for US partners and investments in the defence industrial base.

