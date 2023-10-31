Investigation into "Servant of People" Marchenko, who received funds for entering draft dodgers’ data into "Shliakh" system, has been completed - NABU

On October 31, 2023, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) completed the investigation into the suspicion of undue influence by the current People’s Deputy of Ukraine and her assistant.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) established two episodes of criminal activity, in which the People's Deputy of Ukraine and her assistant promised improper advantage to ensure that the authorized persons of the regional military administration made a decision to allow to travel outside Ukraine, as well as enter the relevant information into the Shliakh information system. In the future, the authorized persons of the regional military administration granted the appropriate permission to the person (as a driver) to cross the state border.

The first episode, discovered by detectives, concerns the receipt of an illegal benefit of 6 thousand USD. The second is to receive 5300 USD. After receiving the last "tranche" of $2,800, people were exposed.

The actions of the people's deputy and her assistant are qualified under Part 2 of Art. 28 Part 2 Art. 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On July 11, 2023, NABU and SAPO notified them of suspicion of abuse of influence.

The materials are provided to the defense party for review.

According to the media, we are talking about the People's Deputy from the "Servant of the People" political party Liudmyla Marchenko.

