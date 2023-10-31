Ukraine should make comprehensive changes to legislation that will allow elections after war, - IFES/OPORA

Holding elections in Ukraine is currently impossible due to the martial law regime in the country and the actual circumstances of the ongoing war. However, it is already necessary to make comprehensive changes to the electoral law, which will allow elections to be held after the war.

This is stated in a document prepared by the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) in conjunction with the OPORA Civic Network with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Canadian Ministry of International Affairs and assistance from the UK government.

The proposed list of priorities for electoral reform is as follows:

1. To solve the problems of holding elections that were caused or deepened by the war, potentially through the adoption of a separate one-time draft law:

To determine the model and rules under which elections will be organized and conducted for Ukrainian citizens who are internally displaced both inside and outside Ukraine. The existing system for organizing voting abroad led to the fact that voters faced long queues at polling stations even before the start of a full-scale invasion. This problem will now deepen, given that more than 6 million Ukrainians were forced to leave Ukraine after the start of a full-scale invasion. In addition, the current electoral system creates barriers to the vote of internally displaced persons in Ukraine. These reforms of the voting system abroad should be accompanied by a large-scale information and education campaign for IDPs (internally displaced persons) and displaced persons abroad, and the State Register of Voters should undergo an independent audit in accordance with international standards. National legislation should be amended and international treaties should be concluded aimed at preventing electoral violations in foreign constituencies and bringing violators to justice.

Ensure the political rights of all voters and candidates, including women and servicemen. Under current legislation, millions of women who are forced to stay abroad for more than 90 days formally lose the right to run in national elections. It is necessary to amend the relevant provisions, by which the stay abroad in connection with the martial law is not a reason for depriving persons of passive suffrage. The relevant changes have already been drafted by the CEC (Central Election Commission) and submitted to the Profile Committee in September 2022. In addition, it is necessary to take measures of a legislative and practical, security nature to fully ensure the rights of the military both to choose and to be elected.

To carry out an assessment of the security of communities for the efficient and unhindered transit of power from the military-civilian administrations to the civilian authorities. At the legislative level, criteria should be developed for objective assessment and a transparent, effective mechanism for postponing elections in territories where elections for a certain time will pose a threat to security or will be not possible for other reasons related to the war. The relevant procedures should be regulated at the level of the law and take into account the previous recommendations of the Venice Commission and the OSCE ODIHR (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) (Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights). The Central Election Commission has already developed and sent to parliament the corresponding draft law, which can become the basis for further work.

Ensure the availability of adequate financial and organizational resources for the conduct of elections and the restoration of damaged or destroyed election infrastructure. A comprehensive audit of the existing and necessary material and technical support for the post-war elections should be conducted. This audit should be accompanied by a financial calculation of the necessary expenses from the State budget. Election organizers at all levels must be properly trained on the security of organizing post-war elections

Ensure the inclusiveness and accessibility of elections. It is necessary to fully ensure the conditions for accessible voting for people with disabilities, especially given the increase in the number of such voters, such as war veterans. This can be implemented in accordance with the criteria of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine regarding the accessibility of polling stations.

2. To take into account the previously unfulfilled recommendations for the continuation of progress in the electoral process in Ukraine:

Strengthen the proportional system with open lists in parliamentary elections

Strengthen the administration of the electoral process

Protect the mandate and authority of the CEC by excluding the possibility of early termination of the powers of the entire CEC at the same time. This will make it impossible to prematurely terminate the powers of the entire CEC for reasons of political expediency

by excluding the possibility of early termination of the powers of the entire CEC at the same time. This will make it impossible to prematurely terminate the powers of the entire CEC for reasons of political expediency Update legislation on political parties in accordance with international standards

Along with the priorities of electoral reform, it is critically important to complete the reform of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine as soon as possible and to form its updated composition. This is necessary in order for an independent and effective court to be able to make important decisions on electoral matters, including, for example, the appointment of the date of the first nationwide post-war elections.

At the same time, according to experts, Ukraine should consider introducing a transition period of at least 6 months from the end of the legal martial law regime to the start of the electoral process. This will allow the Central Election Commission and other parties to properly prepare for the organization and conduct of post-war elections, update the State Register of Voters, solve problems related to destroyed voting facilities, organize voter education campaigns for millions of displaced persons in Ukraine and abroad. Such a period will also provide adequate time for the full restoration of freedom of speech, political expression, the possibility of debate and free access to the media, which are critical preconditions for any election.

According to the Constitution of Ukraine, the next regular parliamentary elections should be held in October 2023, and presidential elections in the spring of 2024.

