During day, Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attacks in 5 directions, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on October 31, 2023.

The evening summary states: "The 615th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues.

There were 59 combat engagements over the day. In total, the enemy launched 7 missile and 65 air strikes, carried out 31 multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Also, today the Russian occupiers struck again at Ukraine, using 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and S-400 air defense-guided missiles against civilian infrastructure. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. Unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population.

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There were no signs of offensive groups forming. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. More than 30 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Hremiach, Karpovychi, Bleshnia of the Chernihiv region; Seredyna-Buda, Obody, Pokrovka, Popivka of the Sumy region; Udy, Veterynarne, Hatyshche of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Synkivka, Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region and Nadiia of the Luhansk region. Here our soldiers repelled more than 10 attacks. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Pishchane, Novoserhiivka and Cherneshchyna of the Kharkiv region. 15 settlements were hit by artillery and mortar shelling, including Kamianka, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Stepova, Novoselivka, and Berestove of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of Serebrianskyi forestry, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne of the Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar shelling by the occupiers, including Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region and Yampolivka, Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position near Klishchiivka and Andriivka of the Donetsk region. At the same time, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the area of Pivdennyi of the Donetsk region. About 25 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire, in particular Minkivka, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Druzhba of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Keramik, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Stepove of the Donetsk region. In total, the Defense Forces repelled 15 attacks by invaders in this direction. The enemy also conducted an air strike near Lastochkine of the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Oleksandropil, Keramik, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne of the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled more than 20 enemy attacks. The enemy also conducted an air strike near Kostiantynivka of the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under the artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers, in particular, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka and Antonivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva of the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements, in particular, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to regain its lost position near Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements, in particular, Malynivka, Poltavka, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Piatykhatky of the Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by artillery and mortar shelling.

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Mykilske, Ivanivka, Kozatske, Sadove, Tiahynka, and Lvove of the Kherson region. Kherson, Veletenske, Poniativka of the Kherson region and Dmytrivka and Yaselka of the Mykolaiv region were subjected to hostile artillery fire.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continued offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) operations in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 14 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems and 1 more on the command post. In addition, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 2 enemy attack UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles).

Units of missile forces hit 3 radar stations, 8 artillery pieces, as well as an area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy"

