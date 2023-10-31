Air alert declared in number of regions due to threat of enemy UAVs (updated)

The Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat of enemy ballistic missile use in the northern and central regions of Ukraine. Currently, the threat of attack drones remains in a number of regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

An air alert was announced in Sumy, Poltava, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv regions and Kyiv.

The Air Force also warns of the threat of enemy attack drones in Cherkasy, Sumy, Kirovohrad, and Poltava regions.

The threat of attack UAVs has spread to Vinnytsia region. The threat of ballistic missiles remains in the central regions of Ukraine.

The Air Force reports that enemy strike UAVs from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation have flown into Kharkiv region.

22:23 The end of the threat of the use of ballistic weapons. The threat of attack UAVs remains. An air alert in the southeast is related to enemy tactical aircraft activity, possibly involving the use of guided aerial bombs.

