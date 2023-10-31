During October 31, Russians launched 7 missile and 65 air strikes, carried out 31 MLRS attacks, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released information on Russian strikes on the territory of Ukraine during October 31, 2023.

The statement reads: In total, the enemy launched 7 missile and 65 air strikes, carried out 31 multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Also, today the Russian occupiers struck again at Ukraine, using 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles against civilian infrastructure. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. Unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population.

