It will take 5-9 months to train Ukrainian pilots for F-16, - Pentagon

It will take 5-9 months to train Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 fighters.

This was stated by the spokesman of the US Ministry of Defense, Pat Ryder, reports Censor.NET with reference to the Voice of America.

"We expect that the completion of graduation will depend on the individual skills of the pilots themselves, but we can assume that it will take them five to nine months to complete this training," Ryder said.

Last week, it became known that several Ukrainian pilots have begun to study the basics of piloting the F-16 under the guidance of instructors of the US Air National Guard in Arizona. It is about training first on simulators, and later on real F-16 jets, according to the program of the US Air Force.

