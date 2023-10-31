ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11655 visitors online
News Aid to Ukraine
6 656 41

It will take 5-9 months to train Ukrainian pilots for F-16, - Pentagon

f-16

It will take 5-9 months to train Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 fighters.

This was stated by the spokesman of the US Ministry of Defense, Pat Ryder, reports Censor.NET with reference to the Voice of America.

"We expect that the completion of graduation will depend on the individual skills of the pilots themselves, but we can assume that it will take them five to nine months to complete this training," Ryder said.

Last week, it became known that several Ukrainian pilots have begun to study the basics of piloting the F-16 under the guidance of instructors of the US Air National Guard in Arizona. It is about training first on simulators, and later on real F-16 jets, according to the program of the US Air Force.

Read more: Ukraine’s and Israel’s battles define global security of future, - Pentagon chief Austin

Author: 

the Pentagon (460) USA (5635) F16 (328)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 