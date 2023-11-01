ENG
Russian army was greatly weakened, but Putin did not stop aggression. Ukraine must defend itself, - Austin

Despite the weakening of the Russian army after the failed campaign in the spring of 2022, Ukraine is still under attack by the Russian Federation.

This was announced by US Defense Minister Lloyd J. Austin III on Twitter (X), Censor.NET informs.

"Nearly 20 months after Putin's failed conquest campaign, the Russian army has greatly weakened, and Ukraine has inspired the world. But Putin still hasn't stopped his aggression. Ukraine is still under attack and must defend itself," Austin states.

