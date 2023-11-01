At night, 18 out of 20 "Shahed" attack drones and enemy Kh-59 missile were destroyed, - Air Force

On the night of November 1, the Russian occupiers launched another air-missile attack on Ukraine, using the Kh-59 guided air missile and 20 Shahed-136/131 type UAVs.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

According to the General Staff, 1 missile and 18 attack UAVs were destroyed by air defense forces and means. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.

In particular, as reported, the enemy attacked the Poltava region with drones, and an oil refinery in Kremenchuk was hit.

According to the Air Force, on the night of November 1, 2023, the Russian occupiers attacked critical infrastructure and military facilities using Shahed-136/131 attack drones and a Kh-59 guided air missile.

"The launch area of the Kh-59 and units of the Shaheds is the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, the rest of the enemy strike UAVs attacked from the south-eastern direction - Primorsko-Akhtarsk, the Russian Federation," the message says.

During the night attack, an air alert was announced in most regions of Ukraine. Attack UAVs were destroyed along the tracking route by tactical aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"In total, 18 out of 20 Shahed-136/131 attack drones were shot down. A Kh-59 guided air missile was also destroyed," the Air Force summarizes.