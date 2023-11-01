Enemy unsuccessfully stormed Kupiansk region, tried to restore lost positions near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, and did not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. In day - 68 combat clashes, - General Staff

The Russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military but also at numerous civilian targets in our country.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

Over the past day, 68 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 8 missiles and 97 air strikes, and fired 84 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Private homes and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

According to the General Staff, the following areas were hit by air strikes: Pishchane, Novoserhiivka, Cherneshchyna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Podoly in the Kharkiv region; Serebrianske forestry, Makiivka in the Luhansk region; Verkhniokamianske, Oleksandropil, Orlivka, Spirne, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Avdiivka, Lastochkyne, Kostiantynivka, Vesely Hay, Hannaivka, Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region; Malynivka, Novodanylivka in the Zaporizhzhia region; Urozhayne, Mykilske, Ivanivka, Beryslav, Kozatske, Sadove, Tyahyntsi, Lvove in the Kherson region.

More than 140 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

It is also noted that the operational situation in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polissia directions remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod region.

According to the General Staff, in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations near the settlements of Sinkivka, Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region and Nadia in the Luhansk region, where our defenders repelled more than 10 enemy attacks.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the Liman sector.

"In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy tried unsuccessfully to regain the lost ground near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, where our defenders repelled five occupants' attacks. The enemy also conducted unsuccessful assault operations in the vicinity of Pivdenne, Donetsk region. At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue assault operations south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy, and consolidating the achieved positions," the statement said.

The General Staff informs that in the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy continues to try to encircle Avdiivka. He is using aviation to support his troops. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting significant losses on the enemy. For example, the invaders' offensive in the areas of Avdiivka, Keramik, Severne, Pervomaiske, and Stepove in the Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled about 20 attacks, was unsuccessful.

In the Mariupol direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations in the areas of Mariinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Ukrainian troops repelled more than 20 attacks.

In addition, it is noted that in the Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations near Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the enemy tried to regain its lost position near Robotyno in the Zaporizhzhia region but was unsuccessful.

"At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline," the General Staff added.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defence Forces are conducting counter-battery combat and inflicting fire on the enemy's rear.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces conducted 15 attacks on areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 attack on a command post and 2 on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

The missile troops hit 3 radar stations, 2 ammunition depots, 1 area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as 8 enemy artillery pieces.