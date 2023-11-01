Blinken met for first time with new Speaker of House of Representatives, Johnson. They talked about Ukraine

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken held the first personal meeting with the new Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson. They talked about the need to continue supporting Ukraine and Israel.

This was announced on Tuesday during a press briefing in Washington by the spokesperson of the US State Department, Matthew Miller, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"It was an introductory meeting when the state secretary had the opportunity to meet the speaker for the first time. He spoke with him about several issues, first of all, about the president's request for additional aid to support Ukraine and support Israel, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and other areas," the agency representative noted.

In addition, according to him, the US Secretary of State had the opportunity to discuss with the speaker the latest diplomatic efforts in the Middle East region, as well as the primary goals of releasing hostages, evacuating American citizens, and preventing the expansion of the conflict.