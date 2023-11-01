AFU destroy positions of Russians in Kherson Region and create pressure for them in Zaporizhia region, - OC "South"

Ukrainian defenders are destroying the positions where the occupiers have placed their firing points.

The spokeswoman of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalia Humeniuk, stated this on the Espreso channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Despite the fact that the Russians have been accumulating forces for a long time, and are now continuing to maneuver with these forces and means, the Defense Forces continue to powerfully destroy the enemy's potential. We continue counter-battery fighting, and other methods of fighting, which should not be disclosed yet. The enemy must constantly experience the "season of surprises," Humeniuk emphasized.

According to her, the enemy's weak air defense system contributes to the fact that he moves his accumulated resources away.

"The Russians have set up air defense systems and defense facilities, which are also suffering losses. On the mainland of the left bank, the enemy is trying to determine which area of the terrain will be more favorable for him to consolidate," Humeniuk noted.

She added that the AFU continued to destroy the positions where the Russians had placed their firing points. In addition, they are significantly pressed by the Zaporizhzhia direction.