Russian Federation is increasingly using "Lancet" UAAV in counter-battery combat, - British intelligence

Russian invaders in Ukraine are increasingly using Lancet kamikaze drones in counter-battery combat.

This is stated in the report of British intelligence, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the small single-action Lancet unmanned aerial systems are likely to be one of the most effective new assets that Russia has deployed in Ukraine over the past 12 months. "Lancet" is designed for piloting over enemy territory, waiting for target detection, diving to it and detonation.

The Lancets are manufactured by ZALA Aero Group, which also manufactures Orlan-10 UAVs, which Russia often uses with the Lancet for target detection.

At the same time, British intelligence officers noted, Ukraine has also achieved success with a small UAV.

"Russia is deploying Lancets to attack high-priority targets, and they are becoming increasingly prominent in key counter-battery engagements, striking enemy artillery.

Traditionally, Russia used small UAVs mainly for reconnaissance. Thanks to its strike capabilities, the Lancet has become a significant change in the way Russia uses this category of weapons," the message reads.

