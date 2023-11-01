Evacuation of Ukrainians from Gaza Strip is being prepared, 358 people are on list for departure, - MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and other involved agencies have begun the preparatory phase for the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Gaza Strip. Currently, 358 people want to leave.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Nikolenko on Facebook.

"Against the background of the decision of the Egyptian authorities to allow the departure of foreigners from the Gaza Strip through the Rafah checkpoint, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, other involved agencies, and Ukrainian embassies in the region have begun the preparatory phase of evacuating Ukrainians," Nikolenko noted.

According to him, the list of those willing to leave has already been updated. Currently, there are 358 of them. These are mostly women and children. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs maintains contact with them.

An official request was also sent to the parties involved for the issuance of permits to leave the Palestinian enclave and transit through Egyptian territory. Ukraine is waiting for approval.

Nikolenko clarified that documents have been prepared for Ukrainians who do not have valid travel documents, and the necessary transport has already been booked.

"A group of diplomats has been formed, which will arrive at the border with the Gaza Strip to help our citizens on the spot. As the Egyptian side reported, the departure of foreigners from the Gaza Strip will be carried out in alphabetical order, according to their citizenship. We are working to get our people out as soon as possible. The issue is under the personal control of Minister Dmytro Kuleba," added the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.