European Commission will recommend starting negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova regarding EU accession, - Politico

The European Commission will recommend starting negotiations on Ukraine’s and Moldova’s accession to the EU.

Politico writes about it, Censor.NET reports.

According to the newspaper, on 8 November, the EC will publish its report on the progress of Ukraine and other countries seeking to join the EU.

EU officials and diplomats reported that Brussels has recommended that Ukraine and Moldova start accession talks with the EU,

According to EU officials and diplomats, the document recommends that Brussels start accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova, but with "technical" reservations.

In particular, Ukraine and Moldova need to make more progress - from establishing a credible and independent judiciary to protecting minority rights and implementing anti-corruption measures.

Also read: New EU sanctions package will cut trade with Russia by $5.3bn, Bloomberg reports