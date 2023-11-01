Two Kh-59 guided air missiles were destroyed over sea in Odesa region, - Air Force
On the morning of November 1, 2 Kh-59 guided air missiles were destroyed in Odesa region during the declared air alert.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.
As noted, on November 1, 2023, the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade of the "South" air command over the sea destroyed 2 Kh-59 guided air missiles, which were fired from Russian tactical aircraft and directed in the direction of the Odesa region.
