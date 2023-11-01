Biden and Zelenskyy should provide Congress with "victory strategy" to continue aid to Ukraine, - Republican Garcia’s statement

The Republican Party of the USA put forward conditions to the administration of the President of the USA Joe Biden regarding the continuation of support to Ukraine. The congressmen demand that Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy provide a "victory strategy" that will contain precise assessments, the ultimate goal, and criteria for ending the war.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the statement of California congressman Mike Garcia.

"Israel and Ukraine must win, that's clear. However, American taxpayers are tired of funding the endless stalemate in Ukraine with no vision of victory. To reassure Americans, we have identified twelve reasonable and rational conditions that must be met before even one dollar is sent to Ukraine," the statement reads.

Garcia believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and US President Joe Biden should provide Congress with a "strategy for victory." It should contain accurate assessments, the ultimate goal, and criteria for ending the war. Garcia also expects more reporting on weapons provided to Ukraine.

Read more: Blinken met for first time with new Speaker of House of Representatives, Johnson. They talked about Ukraine

Biden and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin should clearly inform the American people about the state of the war in Ukraine. In particular, informing the public about the progress of Ukraine to date, the reasons for the "current impasse" and providing updated information about the counteroffensive.

They should also explain the need for further military support to Ukraine, including what weapons are being sent and how they will help Ukraine win. In addition, the Biden administration should publish a list of weapons that have not yet visited Ukraine, but which can change the "stalemate situation at the front".

The US Treasury and the Ministry of Finance are demanding a report to Congress on the level of implementation of sanctions against Russia. Also, Garcia insists on a tough sanctions policy against the Russian Federation by the USA and NATO.

In a separate item, Garcia raises the issue of Crimea. Republicans are interested in whether Ukraine and the United States agree on Crimea, which is occupied by the Russians. In particular, do they consider the chance of his return real in the USA.

Watch more: Ukraine’s success in battle for Black Sea is what will be in history books - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Also, Biden and Zelenskyy should continue to report on the types of weapons sent to Ukraine. The White House is being called on to provide evidence that the government is not jeopardizing the US military's weapons programs, as well as aid to Taiwan and Israel.

Garcia added that until the Biden administration satisfactorily meets those conditions, funding for Ukraine should not be considered in Congress. That is why Israel's defense funding should be considered separately from the aid package to Ukraine.