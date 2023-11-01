"Army of drones" hit 175 tanks and 245 enemy guns in month, - Fedorov. INFOGRAPHICS

During the month - from October 3 to 31 - the "Army of Drones" hit 175 tanks, 245 guns and 90 self-propelled artillery installations of the enemy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the data of the Ministry of Digital Transformation for October.

"Last week, the fighters especially concentrated on artillery - they destroyed 65 guns and 14 self-propelled artillery installations. It is these weapons that the enemy actively uses to shell Ukrainian positions. Less Russian artillery - more saved the lives of our soldiers. Also, UAVs operators hit 42 tanks, 54 armored vehicles, and many other Russian vehicles. I thank the fighters for their fruitful work," wrote Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

In a month, the number of affected equipment reached 1,056 units. More than 590 personnel were also affected.

