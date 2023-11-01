Occupiers accuse captured administrators of telegram channels "RIA-Melitopol" and "Melitopol is Ukraine" of terrorism

Russian propagandists accuse the administrators of the telegram channels "RIA-Melitopol" and "Melitopol is Ukraine" of terrorism and endlessly scroll through their TV shows about how people are arrested in Melitopol.

Among the prisoners are the administrators of the telegram channels "RIA-Melitopol" and "Melitopol is Ukraine". They were arrested on August 20. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to "RIA Pivden".

On the same day, Russian terrorists stole the old Ukrainian TG channel "RIA-Melitopol" and chat rooms.

There was no information about their whereabouts for more than two months. Today, the prisoners are accused of terrorism. An entire blockbuster was dedicated to them.

The detention took place in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions as part of a special operation. Everything follows a single scenario: at 5 a.m. FSB officers in balaclavas with assault rifles jump over fences, break down doors, grab people and take them out of the house in handcuffs, putting them in a black jeep. And the Moscow propaganda TV from Solovyov's team captures all this on camera.

Later, each detainee was taken out of the cell and their repentance was recorded. The terrorists recorded everyone in a row: together with the boys, 19-year-old Yana Suvorova.

Under the pressure of FSS investigators, the girl admitted that she had transmitted data on the movement of equipment.

A schizophrenic boy is also being held captive. Mark Kaliush speaks a memorized text to the camera: as if he was transmitting data about the movement of military equipment, taking pictures of military objects, carrying an explosive device.

The prisoners caught on video:

- Oleksandr Malyshev;

- Heorhii Levchenko;

- Maksym Rupchev;

- Yana Suvorova;

- Mark Kaliush.

The Russian occupiers included 33-year-old Kostiantyn Zinovkin, who was detained on May 12, as a group of DIU agents.

The boy was taken prisoner in Melitopol allegedly for "violation of the regime". Only a month and a half later, the parents found out that Konstantin was being held in a pre-trial detention center in the Kherson region. The propagandist called Kostya a "zombie" because the guy told the pseudo-journalist that Russia seized Donbas in 2014, and Ukraine is an independent state.

According to the publication, a criminal case has been opened against the prisoners under the article on public calls for terrorist attacks (Part 2 of Article 205.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). The security forces are also going to prosecute the detainees under the articles of treason (Article 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) and espionage (Article 276 of the Criminal Code). They face 12 to 20 years in prison.

The purpose of these TV stories is to intimidate the civilian population. To show, they say, this is what happens to those who do not love Russia. Usually, such propaganda tricks are taken out of the storeroom by the Russian invaders when there is no success at the front. Then the main horse is launched - the terror of the local population.

According to the information of the mayor Ivan Fedorov, 1,000 people were taken prisoner in Melitopol from February 24, 2022.

"About 500 Melitopol citizens are in captivity today. And these are only official figures.

And how many there really are, no one knows. Because the relatives of some missing people were intimidated to such an extent that they do not even provide information to the Ukrainian special services and the ombudsman. However, the resistance of Melitopol lives on and the elimination of the enemy continues," Ivan Fedorov says.